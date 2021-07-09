Cancel
Billings County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, McKenzie by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Billings; McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BILLINGS AND SOUTHWESTERN MCKENZIE COUNTIES At 637 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located one mile west of Grassy Butte, or 25 miles west of Killdeer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Grassy Butte around 640 PM MDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

