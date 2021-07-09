Cancel
Billings County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Billings by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Billings A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUNN AND NORTHEASTERN BILLINGS COUNTIES At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of South Fairfield, or 16 miles northwest of Dickinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Fairfield and Fairfield. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

