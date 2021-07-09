Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Superior; Tonto Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MST At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms between Apache Junction and Globe, moving southwest at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Globe, Superior, Gold Canyon, Miami, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Central Heights-Midland City, Kings Ranch, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 201 and 253. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 257. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 161 and 170.