Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Brits must go back to the office to work after lockdown so new staff can learn from others, declares Rishi Sunak

By Emma James
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxkAy_0arYdNPC00

RISHI Sunak is urging Brits to return to the office as soon as possible - declaring that it is “really important” for younger staff.

The Chancellor revealed he was concerned new workers may have struggled at the start of their careers as they were faced with working remotely challenges and Zoom calls.

🔵 Read ourcoronavirus live blogfor the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfarT_0arYdNPC00
Brits have started new jobs during the pandemic without ever meeting their new colleagues Credit: Alamy

And Mr Sunak said that he believes that face-to-face interaction is particularly “valuable” to those starting out as they need to learn from more experienced members of staff.

He has pledged his support for step four on the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of restrictions, which is scheduled for July 19.

Speaking to The Telegraph he said: “I think for young people, especially, that ability to be in your office, be in your workplace and learn from others more directly, is something that's really important and I look forward to us slowly getting back to that.”

The Chancellor spent the afternoon in Wolverhampton making a short film, released tomorrow, which is focused on examining government support for businesses and jobs during the pandemic.

As part of the project he revealed that a third of the working population has been given state support during the pandemic, which includes the furlough and self-employment support schemes.

Mr Sunak also insisted that the economy’s “engine is roaring” and “moving up a gear” as restrictions were lifted ahead of the final lifting of restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bet8_0arYdNPC00
During his visit he attended a PureGym branch in Wolverhampton Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3F1T_0arYdNPC00
He has urged people to get back to offices as soon as possible to support younger staff Credit: Alamy

The Chancellor also addressed the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, but insisted it was still “our intention” to ensure that unlocking later this month was irreversible.

He added: “Even with rising case numbers, the hospitalisation numbers are at a manageable level.”

During his visit to Wolverhampton he spoke with apprentices at a car mechanic training centre, and said that they were “super-excited to be back in their workplace”.

He added: “They were over the moon, because they've spent six months trying to learn on Zoom and Teams and everything else, and it hasn't been great.

“They were saying actually being in, and most importantly, getting the support from their mentors, has been really valuable to them.”

However he stressed that it wasn’t for the Government to “start mandating exactly what people should and shouldn't do in this circumstance”, and insisted that they needed to “get away” from that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuasK_0arYdNPC00
He wants there to be a support system for younger staff members to learn from their colleagues back in the office Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvYLa_0arYdNPC00
Rishi said that he trusts businesses to make decisions for themselves Credit: Getty

He said: “Ultimately I trust people and businesses to make decisions for themselves.”

All restrictions are currently due to end on Freedom Day, but the Government has found themselves battling Tory MP’s and businesses after announcing that fully vaccinated people must still follow self-isolation rules until August 16.

He said that while he “understood” people's frustrations, the unlocking later in the month twas a “big deal”.

As part of his visit Mr Sunak attended a PureGym and joked about his fondness for spinning classes, despite being a known fan of a Peloton.

He said: “I miss being back at the gym... I love gym classes. It’s more motivating than sitting at home in front of an iPad or video screen.”

“Focusing on our fitness is important, focusing on our health is important and it’s just more fun to do it in a class … with music pumping.”

While touring Wolverhampton Art Gallery with his wife, the Chancellor also disclosed his passion for contemporary painting and sculpture.

The Chancellor said he was “very lucky” to be able to “tap into the government art collection” to furnish his Downing Street apartment and office.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#Puregym#Wolverhampton Art Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
Related
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

Chancellor Rishi Sunak encourages employees to return to work.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak encourages employees to return to work. When the coronavirus limitations are lifted, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has emphasized the benefits of returning to work. In England, the directive to work from home is set to be removed on July 19, and Mr Sunak said he was looking forward...
Economykentlive.news

Universal Credit: Rishi Sunak defends decision to end £20 weekly boost

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the Government's decision to cut the £20 weekly increase in Universal Credit introduced during the coronavirus crisis. He told Times Radio: “I think people understand what’s right for a crisis, and what’s meant to be temporary obviously is different when we get through that.”. The...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Get back to the office, Rishi Sunak tells Britain amid fears over the economic impact of staying at home - and young people missing out on career opportunities

Rishi Sunak is urging Britons to get back to the workplace when coronavirus restrictions lift - emphasising its importance for young staff. The order to work from home is expected to be scrapped on July 19 in England, but unions have raised concerns about the lack of guidance for employees to safely return to the workplace.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Rishi Sunak wants everyone to go back to the office but not everyone agrees

Rishi Sunak has faced some criticism for encouraging people to return to their offices as soon as coronavirus restrictions are lifted on 19 July. The chancellor told The Telegraph: “I think for young people, especially that ability to be in your office, be in your workplace and learn from others more directly, is something that’s really important and I look forward to us slowly getting back to that.”
BusinessBBC

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hints at ruling out 8% pension rise

The chancellor has given his strongest indication yet of ruling out a predicted 8% rise in the state pension next year. Official forecasts suggest that the link with earnings growth could mean the bumper rise in the amount paid from April 2022. Rishi Sunak told the BBC a decision on...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

UK Govt In Covid Confusion Ahead Of 'Freedom Day'

The UK government was thrown into turmoil on Sunday by its own rules on Covid self-isolation just as it controversially prepares to ditch pandemic curbs in England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will work remotely until July 26, officials said, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: What is the pilot testing scheme to avoid self-isolation?

Labour has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak of trying to "dodge" self-isolation rules. After they were named as close contacts of someone who had tested positive at the weekend, Downing Street first said they would participate in a Covid testing pilot - rather than self-isolating - before reversing this decision within hours.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Rishi Sunak breaks away from Boris Johnson and says he will self-isolate

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has withdrawn from a “get out of jail free” Covid scheme, after plans for him and Boris Johnson to use it to avoid self-isolation sparked outrage.Number 10 announced this morning that both the prime minister and Mr Sunak would take advantage of a controversial daily pilot scheme to avoid the need for 10 days’ quarantine after being “pinged” as contacts of Covid-positive health secretary Sajid Javid.The decision - at a time when hundreds of thousands are off work after being identified as potential contacts - prompted a furious reaction, with Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner saying it...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy