Brits must go back to the office to work after lockdown so new staff can learn from others, declares Rishi Sunak

RISHI Sunak is urging Brits to return to the office as soon as possible - declaring that it is “really important” for younger staff.

The Chancellor revealed he was concerned new workers may have struggled at the start of their careers as they were faced with working remotely challenges and Zoom calls.

And Mr Sunak said that he believes that face-to-face interaction is particularly “valuable” to those starting out as they need to learn from more experienced members of staff.

He has pledged his support for step four on the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of restrictions, which is scheduled for July 19.

Speaking to The Telegraph he said: “I think for young people, especially, that ability to be in your office, be in your workplace and learn from others more directly, is something that's really important and I look forward to us slowly getting back to that.”

The Chancellor spent the afternoon in Wolverhampton making a short film, released tomorrow, which is focused on examining government support for businesses and jobs during the pandemic.

As part of the project he revealed that a third of the working population has been given state support during the pandemic, which includes the furlough and self-employment support schemes.

Mr Sunak also insisted that the economy’s “engine is roaring” and “moving up a gear” as restrictions were lifted ahead of the final lifting of restrictions.

The Chancellor also addressed the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, but insisted it was still “our intention” to ensure that unlocking later this month was irreversible.

He added: “Even with rising case numbers, the hospitalisation numbers are at a manageable level.”

During his visit to Wolverhampton he spoke with apprentices at a car mechanic training centre, and said that they were “super-excited to be back in their workplace”.

He added: “They were over the moon, because they've spent six months trying to learn on Zoom and Teams and everything else, and it hasn't been great.

“They were saying actually being in, and most importantly, getting the support from their mentors, has been really valuable to them.”

However he stressed that it wasn’t for the Government to “start mandating exactly what people should and shouldn't do in this circumstance”, and insisted that they needed to “get away” from that.

He said: “Ultimately I trust people and businesses to make decisions for themselves.”

All restrictions are currently due to end on Freedom Day, but the Government has found themselves battling Tory MP’s and businesses after announcing that fully vaccinated people must still follow self-isolation rules until August 16.

He said that while he “understood” people's frustrations, the unlocking later in the month twas a “big deal”.

As part of his visit Mr Sunak attended a PureGym and joked about his fondness for spinning classes, despite being a known fan of a Peloton.

He said: “I miss being back at the gym... I love gym classes. It’s more motivating than sitting at home in front of an iPad or video screen.”

“Focusing on our fitness is important, focusing on our health is important and it’s just more fun to do it in a class … with music pumping.”

While touring Wolverhampton Art Gallery with his wife, the Chancellor also disclosed his passion for contemporary painting and sculpture.

The Chancellor said he was “very lucky” to be able to “tap into the government art collection” to furnish his Downing Street apartment and office.