DETR says PUA payments may not deposit until next week

By Ross DiMattei
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 11 days ago
Lots of Nevadans are feeling like the state's unemployment agency has done them wrong again. The department did not process Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments this past Monday, saying it was a federal holiday. Now, those claimants might not get their benefits until next week.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation posted to Facebook and sent 13 Action News a statement on Thursday that read:

Thanks to diligent claimant outreach, on Thursday DETR was made aware that PUA benefit payments were not processed Monday, July 5. Unfortunately, initially it appeared the payment delays were a result of the federal banking holiday.

At this time payment for PUA claimants who filed their weekly certifications on Sunday, July 4, will be processed on Friday, July 9, and benefit recipients can expect their deposit to be made into their account within three business days. DETR is working with our third party vendor to ensure this will not happen again.

We understand the stress and pressure the delay in benefits causes claimants and commit to improving benefit delivery going forward.

Regular UI claimants are not affected by this delay.

When you add up the days, this week's PUA payments made may not be deposited into claimants' accounts until July 14 at the latest. Some claimants say they can't wait much longer to receive their benefits.

Sal Capano is among the thousands of Nevadans who file for their approved PUA benefits and waits to receive them via direct deposit.

"It's very stressful. It really is, because each week when we do file, many of us don't know if there's going to be a glitch or if we're going to get paid," said Capano.

"I have a mortgage," he continued. "Today is July 8 and our mortgage has a five-day grace period, so they're calling me every day at a 1-800 number. So what do you tell them?"

"I got a car payment that's due tomorrow actually," he said. "And there are worse people than that. Where are you going to get your next meal at? So, we depend on that."

"It's the beginning of the month and everybody has their monthly bills," added Dan, who prefers to keep his last name private. "You have your rent payment, you have your car payment, you have your insurance payment, you have your cell phone payment. You kind of have everything budgeted and you have to stretch the funds as long as you can stretch it."

Dan recently received his Way2Go prepaid debit card from DETR, but it didn't make a difference in getting him his benefits. Like Sal, he's still waiting.

"Oh yeah, it takes a toll on you. And DETR wants everybody to call them tomorrow if they don't receive their funds. Getting through to DETR is about as easy as climbing Mt. Everest," said Dan.

Capano says many claimants can't wait much longer to receive their benefits.

"A lot of stress. There are people that are on my Facebook group, as well as YouTube, who are in dire straits. They're not working, or some are working part-time. They really need this money to get through. They can't wait another week or another couple of days," said Capano.

