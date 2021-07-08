Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

SWADE Cannabis launches local community program 314Twenty

By bmillsap15
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 15 days ago

For Immediate Release: Tracy Polansky 314.604.1926 Tracy@polanskygroup.com. SWADE Cannabis launches local community program 314Twenty. July 7, 2021 (St. Louis, MO) Missouri’s premiere luxury cannabis dispensary, SWADE Cannabis, kicked off 314twenty today to support local businesses. Neighborhood businesses are the heart of the city’s most iconic communities and vibrant cultures, and as a new part of these neighborhoods, SWADE is excited to connect and amplify the work of St. Louisans (of all strains). Each month, SWADE will use their promotional channels to spotlight a local business and offer THEIR customers a discount at SWADE locations.

