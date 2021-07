"When a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur 'genius' award and transformative scholarship are not enough to obtain job security, all academics should be concerned." That's a line, written by Wellesley Professor Kellie Carter Jackson, about the saga between Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina. Carter Jackson's essay, titled "I Am A Black Woman In Academia. Nikole Hannah-Jones’s Tenure Saga Isn't Unique," can be found on WBUR's Cognescenti page. We talk to her about her own experiences as a Black woman who has also made a name for herself in the world of academia.