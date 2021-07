“California’s wildfire season is just starting, and already we are facing devastating blazes throughout the state. As families quickly evacuate their homes in fear of the worst, they shouldn’t have to worry about paying high prices for essential supplies,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I encourage anyone who has been the victim of price gouging, or who has information regarding potential price gouging, to immediately file a complaint with our office online at oag.ca.gov/report, or to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office.”