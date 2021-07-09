Suns Notes: Kaminsky, Craig, Nader, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

The Phoenix Suns were blown out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals 120-100 by the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday night, and whistles were certainly a part of that defeat. Two key Suns, DeAndre Ayton and Cam Johnson, racked up five fouls in the loss, and Ayton did so early enough that he had to sit out the bulk of the second half. In the 24 minutes he sat, the Bucks outscored the Suns by 14 points. In total, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took more free throws (17) than the entire Phoenix roster (16).