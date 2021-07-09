Cancel
Suns Notes: Kaminsky, Craig, Nader, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorrey Craig, Frank Kaminsky and Abdel Nader could all pick up minutes during the remainder of the Finals in the aftermath of Dario Saric‘s knee injury, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. Saric suffered a torn ACL during the opening quarter of Game 1. Kaminsky played four minutes in Game 1 while Craig received 16 minutes of floor time. “Frank gives us quality size and playmaking ability,” coach Monty Williams said. “He’s smart.”

