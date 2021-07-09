Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Our view: UNC loses Hannah-Jones and more

Winston-Salem Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loss of Nikole Hannah-Jones by the UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media is one more black eye for an overly politicized UNC System that has been punching itself in the eye for a while now. It’s also a loss for the UNC journalism students who could have benefited from Hannah-Jones’ intellect, talent and broad experience.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Spellings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc System#Journalism School#Howard University#New York Times#Macarthur Foundation#The 1619 Project#Unc Chapel Hill#The Unc System#African Americans#The Carolina Black Caucus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
Related
Chapel Hill, NCCBS News

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she has declined a tenured professorship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She made the announcement exclusively on "CBS This Morning" following weeks of controversy surrounding her job status at the university. "I've decided to decline the offer...
Collegeschapelboro.com

‘A Sad Day’: UNC Faculty Speak Out on Nikole Hannah-Jones Controversy

Less than a week after UNC’s Board of Trustees granted Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure, the award-winning journalist said she will not be joining the UNC faculty. Instead, Hannah-Jones will teach at Howard University as the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism – a tenured professorship. Hannah-Jones’ decision to decline...
carolinajournal.com

The Nikole Hannah-Jones debacle was all manufactured outrage

The narrative of the Nikole Hannah-Jones saga that has engulfed the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been pretty straightforward: Evil Republicans on the Board of Trustees unexpectedly deny the fundamental academic right of tenure to a black female journalist because of politics and racism. The reality is...
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure. (July 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/121258c3c7994f7d8cc323e90380c8b2.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

Nikole Hannah-Jones turns down UNC for Howard

Nikole Hannah-Jones has decided to take a tenured position at an HBCU after going through a contentious and lengthy process to receive a lifetime appointment at UNC-Chapel Hill. Howard University announced Tuesday morning that the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and another prominent Black journalist, Ta-Nehisi Coates, would be joining the Howard...
WFAE.org

A Deeper Dive On Nikole Hannah-Jones' Exit From UNC Chapel Hill

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at UNC Chapel Hill's journalism school, but instead has accepted a position at Howard University. She made the announcement today on "CBS This Morning." Her decision follows an extended and public fight over whether UNC would give her tenure. Joe Killian...
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Timeline: How UNC lost Nikole Hannah-Jones after all

In the end, Nikole Hannah-Jones had two offers for tenured professor positions — one at a university that coveted her and her work, the other at a university whose board went back and forth on her worth. She chose the one that didn’t waver. On Tuesday, Hannah-Jones said that she’ll become Howard University’s new Knight Chair in […] The post Timeline: How UNC lost Nikole Hannah-Jones after all appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Weekly Briefing: Nikole Hannah-Jones Says No to UNC

Nikole Hannah-Jones says no to UNC. You may have a case of whiplash after reading this newsletter. Just when you thought it was over, nope. On Tuesday, Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, declined a faculty position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She turned down the Knight chair in race and investigative journalism just days after the Board of Trustees voted 9 to 4 to grant her tenure, and will instead take a new Knight chair at Howard University.
CollegesNew York Post

Staffers slam UNC for ‘racist’ treatment of Nikole Hannah-Jones

Dozens of angry staff members from the University of North Carolina signed an online statement Tuesday following Nikole Hannah-Jones’ announcement she would be rejecting an offer of tenure — slamming its “humiliating” and “racist” treatment of the award-winning journalist. The group of 41 educators from UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism...
Chapel Hill, NCwunc.org

The Black Scholar Who Took On UNC Before Nikole Hannah-Jones

Ahead of an encore presentation of the episode "Pauli's Power," we hear about parallels between the experiences of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and social justice activist Pauli Murray in their attempts to navigate equitable treatment by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After you hear this episode,...
New York Post

Nikole Hannah-Jones denies tenure offer at UNC, accepts role at Howard

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she has rejected her offer of tenure from the University of North Carolina — after she was initially denied a position from the school over concerns about her involvement in the magazine’s 1619 project. Hannah-Jones, 45, will not be serving as...
Charitieswcn247.com

Philanthropies eagerly back ex-UNC professor Hannah-Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is using major philanthropic donors to build her future as a tenured professor at Howard University, just as other major donors sought to stymie the Pulitzer Prize-winning Black investigative reporter at the University of North Carolina. Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she will establish the Center for Journalism and Democracy at Howard to increase diversity in journalism. The $20 million in contributions point to a growing philanthropic effort to diversify news organizations and strengthen journalistic standards. The donations, including $5 million each from the MacArthur, Knight and Ford foundations and an anonymous donor, will also bring award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates to Howard, a historically black school that's also his alma mater.
Collegestheappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Nikole Hannah-Jones, the UNC System does not deserve you

On June 29, nationally acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones was granted tenure by the UNC-Chapel Hill board of trustees after a month-long conflict on a decision that should have been easy to make in the first place. Hannah-Jones released a statement saying she needed time to evaluate her next steps. After consideration, she decided to take a position at Howard University instead of UNC-Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

Social Media Reacts to Nikole Hannah-Jones Declining UNC Position

Less than a week after UNC granted Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure, the acclaimed journalist declined the position and cited her alma mater’s atypical delay in her consideration. The news, announced on “CBS This Morning,” set social media both locally and nationally abuzz. Since reports emerged in May about the university’s Board...
WBUR

Examining Race And Tenure With Wellesley Professor Kellie Carter Jackson

"When a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur 'genius' award and transformative scholarship are not enough to obtain job security, all academics should be concerned." That's a line, written by Wellesley Professor Kellie Carter Jackson, about the saga between Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina. Carter Jackson's essay, titled "I Am A Black Woman In Academia. Nikole Hannah-Jones’s Tenure Saga Isn't Unique," can be found on WBUR's Cognescenti page. We talk to her about her own experiences as a Black woman who has also made a name for herself in the world of academia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy