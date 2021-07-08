Abbott Appoints APD Officer to Texas Violent Gang Task Force
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed APD officer Susan Dorris to the Texas Violent Gang Task Force. According to the Governor’s Office, Dorris, a patrolman for APD, has been tapped to fill a seat on the Task Force, with a term set at the pleasure of the Governor. Dorris comes to the board holding 25 years of law enforcement experience, including 14 years as a patrolman. Dorris is a graduate of Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University.www.amarillopioneer.com
Comments / 2