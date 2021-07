The best stories leave you in suspense—and Linville Caverns is brimming with unsolved mysteries. At the only show caverns in North Carolina, the adventure begins when you pull on sturdy boots and don a waterproof jacket to follow a guide half a mile into the belly of Humpback Mountain. Inside, with 2,440 feet of rock, soil and shimmering minerals over your head, a different world emerges from the darkness. Towering, otherworldly limestone formations drip like flash-frozen waterfalls—some over a million years old. A bottomless pool ripples under your feet as you walk across water; no one knows how deep, but it’s at least 250 feet. And at the right time of year, bats nestle together, suspended in sleep overhead. Shhh, your guide might say, leave them to their dreams.