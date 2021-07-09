This Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket from Amazon Can Hold Up to 7 People at a Time
When you're at the beach, you're probably thinking about swimming in the waves and lounging in the sun — but don't forget about the sand. Whether you're met with strong winds or just a slight breeze, sand tends to sneak inside every possible crevice and stay put. To combat the problem (and save yourself the time you'd otherwise spend cleaning up at the end of the day), add a sand-resistant beach blanket to your bag.people.com
