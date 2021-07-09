This Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket from Amazon Can Hold Up to 7 People at a Time

Going to the beach should be a fun adventure that’s not bogged down by the weight of chairs, umbrellas, tents, and anything else you may take with you. To alleviate some of the heavy lifting and back-and-forth trips to the car, it’s best to have a beach wagon on hand to make your outing smooth and effortless. The best beach wagon will help you carry all of your essentials for the perfect day, allowing you to pack all of your necessities like beach blankets, cooler bags, beach umbrellas into one cart and roll it to your landing spot in a single trip. However, with so many beach wagon options to choose from, it’s important to know what to look for as you shop.