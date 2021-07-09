Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer developing Covid booster shot to target Delta variant

By Seth Lemon
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 12 days ago

Pfizer announced plans Thursday to formulate a COVID-19 booster shot targeting the highly contagious delta variant that has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S.

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

