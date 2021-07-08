Cancel
New York City, NY

WATCH: Thunderstorm floods NYC highways, apartments, subway stations

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 12 days ago

Many residents took to social media to post the videos of highways streets and subways that were flooded out when a thunderstorm pounded the city on Thursday

www.audacy.com

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
#Subway#Nypd#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Nypd
