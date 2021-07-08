WATCH: Thunderstorm floods NYC highways, apartments, subway stations
Many residents took to social media to post the videos of highways streets and subways that were flooded out when a thunderstorm pounded the city on Thursdaywww.audacy.com
Many residents took to social media to post the videos of highways streets and subways that were flooded out when a thunderstorm pounded the city on Thursdaywww.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
Comments / 0