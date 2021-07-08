Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Brits clueless about calories in booze as campaigners demand counts on labels

By Ruki Sayid
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSi48_0arYaEHc00
Booze can contain a lot of calories (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Most Brits are clueless over how much weight their favourite tipple can pile on the waistline.

Health campaigners are demanding calorie counts on booze labels after barely a quarter could estimate how many calories they sank in a pint of lager and one in five came close to the number in a glass of wine.

The study which accepted a correct answer if the guess was within 50% of the true value, has led to calls for better nutritional information on alcohol bottles and cans.

A pint of lager with a 5% ABV (alcohol by volume) has 239 calories, just 11 less than a 51g Mars bar which has 228.

And a medium 175ml glass of wine has 133 calories - three more than a 25g bag of Walkers ready salted crisps.

How much did you know about the calories in booze? Share your thoughts in the comment section

According to a survey of 12,247 adults by the Alcohol Health Alliance, just 18% knew that the chief medical officers’ (CMO) drinking guideline was no more than 14 units of alcohol per week, while 34% did not know and 48% answered incorrectly.

The booze industry agreed to update labels to display the weekly guideline by September 2019.

But the Alcohol Health Alliance at the time found that more than 70% of labels surveyed did not include the figure.

Legally, alcohol labels need only to show the strength of alcohol (ABV), allergens and the container’s volume.

Follow all the latest news by signing up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExXMa_0arYaEHc00
Many Brits like a drink, but are clueless about the calories (Image: Getty Images)

Other information such as ingredients, nutritional information and health risks are optional.

As it stands, the law requires more information to be displayed on a carton of orange juice than on a bottle of wine.

Although many booze labels list a website address for drinkers to visit to find out more about nutrition details and health harms from alcohol, just 3% of those surveyed by YouGov had used them.

Alcohol Health Alliance chairman Professor Sir Ian Gilmore said: “Alcohol labelling in this country is leaving consumers in the dark about what exactly their drink contains.

“Displaying basic product information, such as calorie content, empowers the consumer to make informed choices about what, and how much, they decide to drink. This information should be displayed clearly on the product they are buying. They should not have to research basic health information online.

“The upcoming Government consultation on calorie labelling is a great opportunity for change. Requiring the display of calorie content on alcoholic drinks would bring alcohol labelling in line with food and soft drink labelling and would help to address the fact that most adults in the UK do not know the calorie content of alcohol.”

He added: “But the public is entitled to know more than just calorie content. It is concerning that only 18% of the public are aware of the CMOs’ drinking guideline. Including this essential health information on the label, along with other legible important health warnings and drink-drive and pregnancy warnings, would help educate the public about the risks associated with drinking and could help reduce alcohol harm by prompting behaviour change.”

Holly Gabriel, nutrition manager at Action on Sugar, said: “We have long been subjected to inadequate and inconsistent labelling. It is absolutely unacceptable that the alcohol industry is able to get away with not providing full information on its packaging. This is misleading and must stop. Alcohol labelling must be brought into line with food and soft drinks, without delay.

“Previous research by Action on Sugar found excessive sugar content in pre-mixed alcoholic drinks and no clear labelling to guide purchasing decisions - with some drinks containing a whopping 15 teaspoons of sugar per pack, which is double the added sugar an adult should be having in one day.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

372K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Calorie Counts#Brits#Soft Drinks#Food Drink#Beverages#Walkers#Cmo#Action On Sugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

Majority of Brits don’t know calorie content of their drink claims research

New research from the Alcohol Health Alliance has revealed a distinct lack of knowledge among British consumers around nutritional and health guidelines when it comes to alcoholic drinks. Health experts are calling for better alcohol labelling as new research from the Alcohol Health Alliance suggests that most of the public...
Drinkskentlive.news

Campaigners call for improved alcohol labelling amid public confusion

Health campaigners want to see better alcohol labelling after a survey found just one in five Brits knows how many calories are in a medium glass of wine. According to a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of Action on Smoking and Health, found just 20% of Briton could correctly estimate how many calories are in a 175ml glass of wine at 12% ABV (133kcal).
Food Safetygoodmenproject.com

Off the Menu: Calorie Counts

There’s been a lot of buzz from followers in the UK, who are outraged over the government’s plan to require calorie counts on menus. The government believes this to be an anti-obesity strategy; however, they fail to recognize the harmful impacts these numbers can have on an individual battling, recovering, or subject to an eating disorder.
DrinksBBC

Call for calorie content labelling on alcoholic drinks

Campaigners in Scotland are calling for the calorie content of alcoholic drinks to be clearly displayed on labels. The Alcohol Health Alliance and the charity Alcohol Focus Scotland want changes to be made to labelling laws. The current law only requires alcoholic products to show the strength of alcohol, the...
Food & Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

TTB tips for labeling, advertising alcohol beverage calories, carbs and sugar content

Flying Embers sent us some tasty hard kombuchas the other day (along with some seltzer). This came after receiving some non-alcohol IPAs from Oregon-based Crux Fermentation and some hop-infused water from Hoplark. While I am mourning the days of getting actual beer sent to our doorstep, these flavored alcohol and near-beer innovations are winning me over. They aren’t replacing my desire for a beer, but they are carving out their own niches. Their most powerful lesson, though, is a reminder that labeling matters.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The Worst Food To Eat That Ages You Faster, Says Science

Not only does prolonged sun exposure (especially without sunscreen) accelerate the aging of your skin, but so do certain dietary choices. And we hate to break it to you, but there's definitely more than just one food that makes you age faster. Below, you'll see just five examples of foods...
PetsBeatrice Daily Sun

Calories‌

Consider the calorie content of treats for your dog. The smallest soft treats contain just 1-2 calories apiece, while large soft treats can contain more than 30 calories. It’s important to stay in control of your dogs’ calorie intake so they don’t gain weight. Treats should make up no more...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Alcohol on an Empty Stomach, Dietitian Says

If you read this headline and cringed just a tiny bit inside, you might be like a lot of us, recalling your younger years when skipping dinner before heading out to a party seemed like a brilliant way to save on calories. But, in the long run, drinking alcohol on an empty stomach can come with consequences to your health (and, yes, your weight loss goals). To help you understand the exact reasons this isn't a great idea, a dietitian is calling out the cautions.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Oatmeal Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

If you had to choose one breakfast food to eat every single morning for the rest of your life, consider oatmeal. While oatmeal may not sound as exciting as say a donut or a box of sugary cereal, it's full of all kinds of good-for-you-nutrients that assist your body with weight loss, lowering your cholesterol, and even your longevity. Plus, when you follow this secret oatmeal trick, this beloved breakfast food can even help give you a flat belly!
DrinksPunch

Crush Fruit, Add Booze

The smash was built for summer. Here’s how to push the style beyond the whiskey OG. The smash belongs to a class of drinks, like the spritz or highball, whose construction is more a suggestion than a command. It’s easygoing, laissez faire—the cooler, more effortless sibling of the julep, with which it shares many characteristics (refreshing, simple, delicious) with none of the associated frippery (tin cup, derby hats, etc.). Once described by Jerry Thomas as the “julep on a small plan,” the smash—spirit, sugar and mint served on crushed ice—has always exhibited a preference for pragmatism over pomp.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy