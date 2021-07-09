Outbuildings overturned, tree limbs snapped after tornado in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A tractor supply store in Suffolk sustained some damage after Tropical Storm Elsa brought a tornado through the area.

A National Weather Service preliminary local storm report indicated a tornado formed in Suffolk Thursday evening.

The report said the tornado happened while News 3 was live on air at 7:16 p.m.

Suffolk outbuildings overturned, tree limbs snapped after reported tornado

The tornado was in the southeast Kings Fork area.

The NWS said numerous limbs were snapped and treetops were torn out. Additionally, outbuildings at Tractor Supply Co. on Pruden Boulevard were overturned.

News 3 caught the manager of the store before he left. He says he had to let all of his employees go home early around 7 p.m. because of the bad weather.

He told us he and other employees heard and saw the loud winds around 5 p.m. They didn't see the tornado but heard the impacts of it, including lots of debris flying around outside.

"It did get heavy. We lost power. Everything shut down. The generator kicked in, then the power shut off again. That’s when I got confirmation to close the store down," Brown told us.

There is some damage to the side of the store, and things were shuffled around. The canopy curtain, which was originally nailed down, is now blowing in the wind after the impact from the tornado caused it to come up.

Brown says the store will have to do some repairs.

