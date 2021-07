It’s difficult to think of a more exciting and impactful 12 month period in Tampa Bay Lightning history than what has happened since August 1st, 2020. During that timeframe, the Lightning won a Stanley Cup in the bubble, experienced a busy offseason with a few important moves made to hold together their roster, played through a shortened season unlike any other in league history, won a second Stanley Cup in just 10 months, and then immediately had to prepare for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft along with the 2021 Entry Level Draft.