With an increase in COVID-19 cases in Cole County, local health officials hold a press conference to encourage vaccinations – and warn that things may get worse. Doctors from St. Mary’s Hospital, Capital Region and JCMG are all seeing an increase in COVID patients. Both St. Mary’s and Capital Region say they have 16-17 COVID patients in their hospitals, when, just a few weeks ago, they were in the single digits. Hospital officials also announced that since vaccines and testing are available at many locations, people who think they have COVID should not to go to the emergency room unless they are very sick. They say this will keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.