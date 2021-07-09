Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Juhász hopes to make difference for UConn

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gc0v1_0arYZJnc00
Dorka Juhász, shown here during her time at Ohio State, completed her first summer session at UConn after announcing she would transfer to the school in April.  (Courtesy Ohio State)

STORRS — After spending three years at Ohio State, it took Dorka Juhász maybe three days to realize things are different with the UConn women’s basketball team than at most anywhere else.

“Number one is the intensity, how we work out every day, how we come to the gym every day and everything has to be perfect,” Juhász said Tuesday as the Huskies met the media outside the Werth Champions Center. “Every day we push our limits. That was something that I was missing at Ohio State, being able to compete and being pushed hard.

“Obviously the coaches are going to be on our butts. There are no days off, which I love. My body had to adjust that first week because I wasn’t used to this high level of intensity. But as of Week 6 I’ve improved a lot, I can see it in myself. I’m looking forward to keep making progress in these next two months we have at home and come back ready to start the preseason.”

Juhász — a 6-foot-4 forward from Pecs, Hungary — announced her decision to come to UConn as a graduate transfer in April. The two-time Big Ten first-team selection earned her degree in psychology from Ohio State in three years and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The adjustment to life and basketball here has been easier thanks to her time in Columbus.

“It’s different because I do know what I’m going to go through,” Juhász said. “As a freshman it was a little bit harder to adjust to being in America and not at home in Hungary and starting over. I come here as a senior with three years of experience.

“Obviously it’s so different, the two programs. I know I have to compete every single day, do what it takes to get better every single day, and I focus on pushing myself. I have great teammates and a great staff around me here. They allowed me to just get through the first week. After I got more comfortable with my teammates it became fun. It was challenging on the court and in the weight room but a great experience. I love it so far.”

In 75 games for Ohio State, Juhász had 975 points and 722 rebounds. Two of those games were against UConn. Juhász had six points and three rebounds as a freshman in Ohio State’s 85-53 loss at Gampel Pavilion on Nov. 11, 2018. Then on Nov. 24, 2019, she had eight points and 11 rebounds in the Buckeyes’ 73-62 loss at Columbus.

She became the first player in Ohio State history to lead the team in scoring and rebounding as a freshman and sophomore. As a junior, she averaged 14.6 points — second to Jacy Sheldon’s 16.7 — and a team-best 11.1 rebounds in 30.2 minutes over 17 games. She shot 48.1 percent from the floor but slumped to 20.3 percent from 3-point land and 42.9 percent from the foul line.

In her time at Ohio State she did not play in the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes would have qualified in 2020 but the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Last season they finished 13-7 (9-7 Big Ten) and were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 throughout the campaign but did not take part in the conference or NCAA tournaments due to a self-imposed postseason ban.

When she entered the transfer portal and was contacted by UConn coach Geno Auriemma, the process moved quickly.

“With three years of experience I knew what I needed and what I was looking for,” Juhász said. “It was totally a basketball decision. I was looking for the best program that could give me the most to improve as a player and obviously UConn was at the top. It was an opportunity from talking to Coach Auriemma that I couldn’t say no to. I want to get better. I know they’re going to push me every single day to become the best player, person, teammate that I can be. This is the perfect spot for me.”

When the opportunity arose to transfer to UConn, Juhász spoke with Ohio State assistant coach Tamika (Williams) Jeter, who was part of two national championship teams at UConn before being selected by the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the 2002 WNBA Draft.

Jeter, who left Ohio State to become the head coach at Wittenberg University in May, prepared Juhász well for what she would be getting into here.

“This is so close to her heart,” Juhász said. “When UConn reached out to me, obviously she didn’t say, ‘Hey, you should go there.’ But once it happened she was super-excited for me. Being at Ohio State and working with me, she knew that this was what I was looking for. I think she felt that I needed a little bit more. She said she’s going to come visit me so I’m looking forward to that.

“She told me some stories about what it was like in her time here. She knows that I handle that a lot. I was looking forward to working with the coaches here because I respect them a lot. I’m in great hands. When they’re telling me something like when I’m doing something wrong, I take it as, ‘Hey, they actually care about me. They want me to be the best player that I can be. They’re going to push me.’ Maybe Coach will take the ball from me because he didn’t like the way I jump-stopped or something. I’m frustrated, but he wants what’s best for me. That’s important.”

The 21-year-old Juhász has already made a strong impression on her new teammates.

“You can tell she's been doing this for awhile now,” UConn guard Paige Bueckers said. “She’s extremely tough. She kind of reminds me of Aaliyah Edwards in the way she plays — super, extremely hard and with maximum effort trying to do stuff on both sides of the ball. I like her game and I really like who she is off the court.”

“She’s so versatile, and off the court she’s so funny,” guard Nika Muhl added. “It’s just us Europeans. She’s going to be a great add-on for our team and will help us a lot.”

Juhász was scheduled to head home this weekend and will return in late August for the start of fall semester classes.

As the Huskies pursue a 14th straight NCAA Final Four appearance and 12th title overall, she wants to make a difference.

“I can be a vocal leader and a leader on and off the court,” Juhász said. “It’s a little different for me being on a new team. I want to get them to trust me, to see that every day I’ll push them hard and I’ll push myself hard. As the season nears I’ll need to step up.”

Comments / 0

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
320
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Storrs#Ohio State#Pecs#Uconn#Gampel Pavilion#Buckeyes#The Ncaa Tournament#The Minnesota Lynx#Wnba Draft#Wittenberg University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Former Ohio State stars call on NCAA to restore records

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After the NCAA’s decision to allow collegiate athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, a group of former Buckeyes are asking for their records to be restored. Terrelle Pryor, DeVier Posey, Solomon Thomas, Mike Adams and Daniel “Boom” Herron signed a letter Tuesday calling on...
Brentwood, TN247Sports

Cornerback target Myles Pollard sets decision date

Fans of the Oklahoma Sooners have a potential date to circle on the calendar. Myles Pollard, a defensive back out of Brentwood, Tennessee, announced via social media he plans to announce his collegiate decision on Wednesday, July 7. He also released a top-three schools list, including the Crimson and Cream alongside Michigan and Auburn.
Bristol, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Bristol Central three-star athlete Victor Rosa commits to UConn football, hopes to be ‘hometown hero’ that turns program around

Victor Rosa grew up just under an hour from UConn and attended games at Rentschler Stadium with his dad, Glenn. When the Bristol Central rising senior announced his commitment to the Huskies on Wednesday, he attached a video that read, “Hometown Hero.” “My dad always talks about how he’d been to many games when they were winning bowl games and stuff,” Rosa said. “A reason I committed is to ...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Announces College GameDay Destinations For First 2 Weeks

ESPN has revealed its first two College GameDay locations for the 2021 season, including a Week 0 trip that will mark a first for the popular show. The GameDay crew will start things off with a journey to Atlanta for the Week 0 matchup between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State on August 28. It will be the first time the show will visit the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game.
chatsports.com

Big Ten Logos Ranked

On Friday, a minor kerfuffle bubbled up on Big Ten Twitter as the account @SincePittWinPSU released a ranking of Big Ten logos that, to be kind, was fantastically incorrect. Now, since this is the internet, I couldn’t just let this wrong rankings go and have to release my own. And...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Haskell Garrett, Thayer Munford, Garrett Wilson Named Preseason All-Americans By Sporting News

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were named first-team preseason All-Americans by Sporting News on Tuesday morning, while fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson earned second-team honors. The Buckeyes are tied with Alabama with four players...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Ohio State targets set to announce soon

Mondays are always busy, and as usual this was the case for the Ohio State football team and the coaching staff. If you missed any of the action, Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered on all things Ohio State recruiting related. 2022 four-star LB announces commitment date. Ohio State’s 2022...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: Ryan Day and another head-scratcher coaches list

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports. It seems the leader of the Ohio State football program can’t get any respect from national reporters. Legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield used to...
Lima News

Ohio State, Big Ten have preseason questions

Traditionally, every coach in the Big Ten is full of optimism and talks about how he’s looking forward to a great season when he strides to the podium to discuss his team at the Big Ten’s Football Media Days in late July. This year when those coaches talk about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy