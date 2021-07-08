Cancel
Idaho State

Forced to change: Drought is changing up the way fish are stocked across Idaho

By JERRY PAINTER jpainter@postregister.com
Post Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem obvious: Fish don’t like droughts. Drought brings the twin challenges of lack of water and warmer water, two things Idaho’s cold-water fish don’t like. The lack of water and added heat also pose challenges for fisheries managers who have thousands of hatchery-raised fish ready for stocking, but reservoirs being drained for thirsty crops and water warming up making them dangerous to trout.

