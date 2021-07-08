Chef's Corner: The grocery store's top sales category

Welcome to the Successful Farming Podcast. I'm Jodi Henke. I grew up in a really small town of about a thousand people. We had two grocery stores when I was a little kid, and eventually that went down to one. It changed local ownership three times, but shortly after I graduated from high school, the final owners decided they couldn't keep up with the store anymore and it closed for good. Well, this same scenario is and has been happening for years all over the country, but there is work being done to help communities keep their local food markets. Joining me on this podcast is Erica Blair. She is the program manager of the Rural Grocery Initiative at Kansas State University. Erica, first of all, tell us what your program is all about.