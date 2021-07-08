Cancel
Chef's Corner: The grocery store's top sales category

By Costa Magoulas costa_magoulas@daytonastate.edu
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 15 days ago

Dairy? No. Produce? No. Meats? No. Deli? No. Seafood YES!. That’s right, seafood sales have grown more than 30% since the pandemic started, making it the number one food category in grocery stores. We have been hearing for years that we should reduce the amount of red meat in our...

State
Florida State
