Beware of Shutoff Scams, South Jersey Gas Urges

A federal jury convicted a former Delaware doctor Wednesday for unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances and for maintaining a drug-involved premises. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Patrick Titus, former M.D., 58, of Milford, unlawfully distributed or dispensed a variety of powerful opioids, including fentanyl, morphine, methadone, OxyContin and oxycodone, outside the usual scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Titus operated an internal medicine practice whereby he would frequently prescribe hundreds of these dangerous controlled substances in high dosages, sometimes in combination with each other or in other dangerous combinations, mostly in exchange for cash. Although these Schedule II drugs are approved for pain management treatment, Titus provided no meaningful medical care and, instead, prescribed these controlled substances to patients he knew were suffering from substance use disorder and/or who demonstrated clear signs that the prescribed drugs were being abused, diverted or sold on the street.