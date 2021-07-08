Cancel
Public Safety

Beware of Shutoff Scams, South Jersey Gas Urges

By Press Release
Cape May County Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURT HOUSE - While payment collection scams are not new, there is greater potential for people behind on their utility bills to become victims as a grace period on utility shutoffs continues in New Jersey into 2022. According to a release, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas is raising awareness...

New Jersey State
#South Jersey#Scams#Social Security Numbers#Court House#Elizabethtown Gas#Visa
