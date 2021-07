Mequon, Wis.–The Lakeshore Chinooks (2-2) used five arms Friday night to pitch a combined three hit game in 3-1 victory of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (1-3). Lakeshore got off to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, thanks to three consecutive two out hits from Mike Sears, Colton Bauer and Kai Murphy. Sears led the rally off with a base hit to center field, quickly followed by a double to deep right field by Bauer, scoring Sears. With a full count, Murphy delivered on a single to right, doubling the Lakeshore lead.