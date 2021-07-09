Outdoor Notebook — Hagerman bowhunts known; Wheeler wins again; Okla. turkey regs change
In a sure sign that summer can’t last forever, the 2021-22 Drawn Hunts page is now live on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website. What’s important about that, you ask? Simple — with the Drawn Hunts page going up late last week, the clock is now ticking for those who hope to draw a coveted archery deer hunting permit at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge later this fall.www.heralddemocrat.com
