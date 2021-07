Galveston, once the most important port city in Texas, suffered a crushing blow with the hurricane of 1900. Once the waters receded and the extent of the damage became clear, the city faced the overwhelming task of rebuilding. One of the most important tasks, surviving residents decided, was to ensure that such a disaster never repeated itself. This meant the construction of a seawall along the coast to shield the city from the full fury of future storms. To design the wall and oversee its construction, Galveston recruited a team of the best engineers they could find, led by one of the most respected names in engineering at the time, Gen. Henry Martyn Robert.