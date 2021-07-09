Cancel
Menlo Park, CA

Museum gotta see ‘um

By Susan Cohn Daily Journal Senior Correspondent
San Mateo Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARRY CALOF’S “DAYS GONE BY” AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK ON VIEW THROUGH JULY. The Portola Art Gallery presents “Days Gone By,” a collection of photographic images of rustic barns, cabins and other buildings by Larry Calof of Atherton. The exhibit features images printed on archival watercolor paper with a painterly interpretation. After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law, Calof rediscovered his passion for photography. Calof said, “I love using natural light and high-quality digital equipment to capture wildlife and landscape images in distinct manners that illuminate their unique characteristics. In my wildlife photography, I try to find an emotional connection with my subjects. In my landscape photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical perspectives to my images.” Calof has exhibited and received awards at local juried art shows, including Filoli, Pacific Art League, and the California Land Trust Gallery.

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

