The pandemic isn't fully over yet, but arguably the biggest step back towards normalcy came in May when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people were no longer recommended to wear face masks indoors in most cases. Within weeks, many cities and states removed the mandates that had been in place, allowing those who had received their doses to return to public life without PPE. But even as cases plateau on a national level, some health officials are becoming worried as the highly contagious Delta variant is beginning to spread. As a result, two major cities are now telling citizens that even fully vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors again.