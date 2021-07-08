Big Brother Season 23 Episode 2: What to Expect?

We know that the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is coming to the Paramount Network this fall, and we keep being told it’ll be worth the wait. So while we’re in the midst of said wait, there are a few different things to consider when it comes to expectations. How pumped-up should we be for this first episode? Realistically, what the producers going to bring to the table? There is so much story that could be told within the span of a single episode, but only so much time to tell it.