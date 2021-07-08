Big Brother Season 23 Episode 2: What to Expect?
In the season 23 premiere of ‘Big Brother,’ all the 16 HouseGuests filed into the Big Brother house, four at a time, only to encounter their first team challenge this season, also known as the kick-off challenge. Every winner of this activity would be granted numerous advantages, now and even in the future, that could change the course of the show. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, you could update yourself through the recap. Others who are curious about episode 2 can check out all the details about the upcoming episode here!thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0