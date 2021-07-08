'What If?' Trailer Reveals Release Date

Last week, Warner Bros. Studios released Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is nominally a movie but functionally an exercise in leveraging the financial firepower of fully armed and operational intellectual property. Naturally, we wondered: If Warners can cram together Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, The Wizard of Oz, The Matrix, the DCU, Looney Tunes, the Hanna-Barbera-verse, and many more marketable brands (plus some unmarketable ones), then what’s to stop Disney from crossing the streams of its two flagship franchises, Star Wars and the MCU? To examine whether a convergence of the two most lucrative and inescapable entertainment juggernauts of our time could or should happen, how it might work, and what the implications for fans (and corporations) would be, we arranged a crossover conversation between The Ringer’s resident Star Wars and MCU scholars, Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin. Nerds assemble!