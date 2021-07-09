Nationals send Joe Ross to injured list with right elbow inflammation, recall Ryne Harper
SAN DIEGO — The Washington Nationals couldn’t get to the all-star break without at least one more setback to their rotation. On Thursday afternoon, ahead of a matchup with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, they placed starter Joe Ross on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. And since Ross was originally scheduled to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday, the Nationals will likely turn to Paolo Espino, Jon Lester and Erick Fedde to finish the season’s first half this weekend.www.washingtonpost.com
