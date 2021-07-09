Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals send Joe Ross to injured list with right elbow inflammation, recall Ryne Harper

By Jesse Dougherty
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — The Washington Nationals couldn’t get to the all-star break without at least one more setback to their rotation. On Thursday afternoon, ahead of a matchup with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, they placed starter Joe Ross on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. And since Ross was originally scheduled to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday, the Nationals will likely turn to Paolo Espino, Jon Lester and Erick Fedde to finish the season’s first half this weekend.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Jordy Mercer
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Ryne Harper
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Washington Nationals#The San Diego Padres#The San Francisco Giants#Era#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Il#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Finding the Seam: The Rise of Joe Ross

The Washington Nationals season has been full of ups and downs. A brutal start to the season had many asking whether future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer would be traded away at the deadline. Then a historic stretch of baseball from Kyle Schwarber propelled the Nationals back into the thick of the NL East divisional race only to eventually run into an unstoppable force that is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals were swept in a four-game weekend series that saw their All-Star shortstop hurt with an injured finger, and Schwarber leaves a game with an apparent hamstring injury. There were few bright spots in the series with the defending World Series champs, but one bright spot was Joe Ross. The Nationals announced he would make the rotation at the beginning of the year and while his season, much like the Nationals, has been up and down, Ross may have discovered an approach that could lead to sustainable success. He’s also capable of much more. Assuming his stint on the IL is a short one, Ross is primed for a full breakout in the second half.
MLBNBC Washington

Joe Ross Hits IL With Elbow Inflammation, Eyes Return After All-Star Break

Ross hits IL with elbow inflammation, eyes return after AS break originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals placed starting pitcher Joe Ross on the 10-Day Injured List with right elbow inflammation Thursday, forcing him to finish the first half on a sour note after he struck out 11 Dodgers on Sunday.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Joe Ross: Still feeling discomfort

Ross (elbow) threw Friday but still felt some discomfort in his elbow, so he'll remain on the injured list for now, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ross has already spent the required 10 days on the injured list but is evidently not yet ready to return. He'll need a pain-free bullpen session or two before the Nationals think about activating him, so Paolo Espino will make at least one more start in his place.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Joe Ross: Bullpen session scheduled

Ross (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ross has been out since early July with right elbow inflammation. He felt some discomfort following a bullpen session last week but hasn't been shut down. If he gets through his next session Wednesday without issues, it's possible he heads straight back into the starting rotation, though a live batting practice session or rehab start have also been mentioned as possibilities.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels call up top prospect Brandon Marsh to help depleted outfield

The Los Angeles Angels have summoned one of their top prospects to help their depleted outfield. On Sunday, the Halos called up the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh. He is starting in center field for their series finale with the Mariners (GameTracker). Marsh, 23, was a second-round pick in 2016 and he...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves place Ronald Acuña Jr. on 60-day injured list, recall Johan Camargo

The Atlanta Braves are filling out their roster for Sunday’s finale against the Miami Marlins. The team announced Sunday morning that outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a torn ACL in his right knee. Acuña suffered the injury in Saturday’s in over the Marlins and will miss the remainder of the season. Atlanta recalled infielder Johan Camargo to fill the open spot on the active roster.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' David Ross Ejected Vs. Phillies After Bryce Harper Walk

David Ross ejected vs. Phillies after Bryce Harper walk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Monday's game against the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes. In the sixth inning, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took a close pitch off the plate, called ball 4...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees place Michael King on injured list with finger contusion, recall Tyler Wade

Yankees pitcher Michael King was not expected to take part in Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Mariners in Seattle. He was, however, a likely candidate to appear tomorrow in Houston, as manager Aaron Boone had yet to announce a scheduled starter for Friday and that would’ve been plenty of rest since his last outing on July 3rd.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees’ latest roster move could help them ahead of trade deadline

Injuries have plagued the New York Yankees yet again. Have you heard that one before?. That narrative has now taken centerstage in 2021 after it was the talk of the town from 2018-2020. At first, this year’s narrative was just the Yankees underperforming to maddening degrees. Now, they’ve been forced to put out skeleton lineups since Friday.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Place Jake Arrieta on Injured List, Recall Cory Abbott

Cubs place Jake Arrieta on 10-day injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs placed starting pitcher Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness prior to Wednesday’s game against the Phillies. In a corresponding move, Cory Abbott was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Cubs manager...
MLBSportsGrid

Clayton Kershaw Hits 10-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Molly Knight reports the Los Angeles Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day Injured List with forearm/elbow inflammation. https://twitter.com/molly_knight/status/1412903220339376133. Kershaw last pitched on Jul. 3, a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. He threw 54 pitches in four innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw lands on injured list with forearm inflammation

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Thursday because of left forearm inflammation. Kershaw, 33, had been off to a respectable start this season. In his first 18 outings, he had compiled a 3.39 ERA (112 ERA+) and a 6.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those numbers, though below his norms, still made him an asset.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Jon Lester struggles again in win over San Diego Padres; still searching for fix...

Jon Lester earned his first win with Washington in a six-inning, 100-pitch outing against the New York Mets back on June 19th, in which he gave up seven hits and two earned runs, but he struggled the next two times out. Lester gave up five hits, three walks, and seven earned runs in 2 1⁄3 IP in a start against the Miami Marlins in on the road, then threw 96 pitches over five innings, in which he gave up a total of seven hits, two walks, and five earned runs, in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in D.C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy