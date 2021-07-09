Cancel
Fulton County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fulton, Southern Herkimer by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON NORTHWESTERN FULTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HERKIMER COUNTIES At 829 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ohio, or 14 miles north of Little Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Speculator, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Newport, Middleville, Cold Brook, Sacandaga Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Fairfield, Norway, Hope, Arietta, Oregon, Gilmantown, Curtis, Clockmill Corners, Blackbridge, Whitehouse, Knappville and Shaker Place. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.

alerts.weather.gov

