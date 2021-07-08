Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Shonda Rhimes Extends Mega-Production Deal With Netflix

thestreamable.com
 14 days ago

TV mega-creator Shonda Rhimes has extended her mega-deal with Netflix that she first signed in 2017. The deal covers the Bridgerton creator, her production company Shondaland, and her producing partner Betsy Beers. According to Deadline, the updated deal includes feature films along with possible gaming and VR content. It also...

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Originals#Movies#Vr#Abc#Queer Eye#Russian Doll#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Real EstateBET

Shonda Rhimes Is Selling Her L.A. Mansion for $25 Million

Television megaproducer Shonda Rhimes is moving out of her L.A. home. Rhimes has listed her seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate in L.A.'s Hancock Park neighborhood for $25 million, People reports. The three-level, 11,749-square-foot mansion, which sits on 1.14 acres of land, is listed with Ed Solórzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
TV & Videosillinoisnewsnow.com

Shonda Rhimes expands deal with Netflix to include feature films, gaming and virtual reality content

Shonda Rhimes isn’t leaving Netflix anytime soon. According to Variety, Rhimes, who initially signed a multimillion-dollar TV deal with the streamer in 2017, has now extended her partnership to include feature films, gaming and virtual reality content. As part of the deal, Netflix will support and invest in Shondaland’s mission to “create DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility) programs that can increase industry workplace representation for underrepresented groups both domestically and in the UK.”
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Shonda rhimes

Netflix and Shonda Rhimes are deepening their relationship with both an extension and an expansion of the mega-producer’s deal at the streamer. The new pact with Rhimes (Bridgerton…. Oliver Bokelberg and Debbie Allen on How ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ “Goes Beyond Dance”. Many audiences were first introduced to Debbie...
TV Showsthestreamable.com

Netflix Adds New Child Monitoring Emails To Show Parents What Their Kids Are Watching

Netflix is giving parents even greater peace of mind when it comes to knowing what their kids are watching with this latest service. Starting July 16, parents will receive biweekly emails from Netflix that will provide tips on parental controls, details on what their kids are watching lately, and recommendations on what their kids might like to watch next.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix and Rhimes expand creative pact

Following the record-breaking success of Bridgerton, Netflix and the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes are extending their creative content relationship. A new pact expands the current deal with Rhimes, her company Shondaland as well as her long-standing producing partner Betsy Beers. The expanded partnership will give Netflix and Shondaland Media...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Netflix extends deal for animation films with Universal Pictures

(Reuters) – Netflix Inc and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures are extending a multi-year exclusive rights deal in the United States for animated film franchises such as “Minions” and “Puss in Boots”, the streaming giant said on Tuesday. Netflix’s rights to stream these popular movies, which are made by Universal’s DreamWorks...
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

A Quick Look At Upcoming Streaming Content Including ‘Chapelwaite’ and ‘The Hunt For a Killer’

Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite on EPIX follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrian Brody, Peaky Blinders), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after the death of his wife.  Charles soon confronts the secrets of his family’s sordid history. Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) plays Rebecca, a writer who applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite Manor so she can write about them. The drama debuts August 22.
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix deal could mean a Bridgerton video game and fan convention

Rhimes and her team began negotiating a new deal with Netflix earlier this year following Bridgerton's success. Unlike the deals for top showrunners like Greg Berlanti (at Warner Bros. TV) and Ryan Murphy (also at Netflix), "Rhimes, as she did four years ago, bet on herself with bonuses built in that further compensate her for the number of shows she gets on the air, how long they each run and more," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Rhimes’ new deal includes film, games, VR, branding and merchandising, live events and experiences," says Goldberg. "Although Rhimes started her career in features, sources close to the Scandal creator note it’s the merchandising and live events and experiences that are of particular interest to Netflix as the streamer plots other revenue opportunities to help offset its slowed subscriber growth. Netflix reported 208 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing its own expectations of 210 million. The plan, sources say, is for Netflix to build on its hit franchises — like the immersive Stranger Things: The Experience in L.A and New York — with additional live events including the upcoming London-set Bridgerton ball scheduled to launch in November. Such events are done in participation with Netflix and the series creators, who help deliver the authenticity that can justify the pricey ticket fees. A Bridgerton video game and, after Netflix’s virtual Witcher Con on July 9, a Bridgerton fan convention could be on the table, too. Such events will also help keep fans engaged in the long stretches between seasons of the streamer’s hit shows. (Stranger Things, for example, last aired in July 2019 with the drive-through event providing diehard fans and franchise newcomers a fun opportunity during the height of the pandemic stateside.)"
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Shonda Rhimes Asks $25M for Mansion in L.A.’s Hancock Park

The 'Bridgerton' creator bought the nearly 100-year-old, seven-bedroom house in 2014 for $8.8 million. It was only 2.5 years ago, after an exhaustive and exhausting five-year renovation and restoration, that television titan Shonda Rhimes wrote in Architectural Digest that her three young daughters “will grow up” and “become women” while living in the Los Angeles mansion she scooped up in early 2014 for $8.8 million from sitcom star Patricia Heaton. Indeed, she said loved the house.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Shonda Rhimes’ Second Netflix Pact: A “Significant” Raise and New Revenue Streams

Sources say the streaming giant wants to work directly with creators on live events that will, in success, provide new revenue streams as subscriber growth slows. Four years ago, when Shonda Rhimes left her longtime home at ABC and transformed the TV industry with a nine-figure overall deal with Netflix, the move was considered an effort by the streaming giant to own more of its pricey original content.
Video Gamesthestreamable.com

Netflix Planning Expansion Into Video Game Distribution Next Year

It looks like Netflix’s hunt for executive leadership with experience in the gaming sector has come to an end. Mike Verdu will join the company as Vice President of game development and work towards the streamer’s goal of becoming not just the most popular source for streaming shows and movies but video games as well.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Original: New Netflix movies and shows coming in August 2021 – Netflix News

August 2021 is looking like another incredible month for new Netflix movies and shows, especially for fans of Netflix originals. It’s hard to follow July after fans will see new seasons of Virgin River, Outer Banks, Never Have I Ever, Atypical and watch new movies like Gunpowder Milkshake and all three Fear Street movies. But, there are some really big movies and shows coming during the month of August.
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy