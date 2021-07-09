Cancel
Christian County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Muhlenberg by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Muhlenberg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR MUHLENBERG AND NORTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN COUNTIES At 734 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Central City to 6 miles southwest of Weir, moving east at 30 mph. These storms produced minor wind damage at 726 PM as they moved southeast of Bremen. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Central City, Powderly, Graham, Greenville, Weir, Dunmor, Drakesboro, Bremen, and South Carrollton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

