Jackson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, Local media reported street flooding following heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 24 hours, with recent rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour seen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Palacios, Ganado, La Ward, Lolita, Blessing, Lake Texana Dam, Louise, Cordele and Morales. Additional light to moderate rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area over the next few hours. This additional rain will slow or prevent improvement in any minor flooding. Additionally, further heavy rain in the region is anticipated later tonight.

alerts.weather.gov

