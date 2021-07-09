Town halls help residents navigate health insurance to take advantage of Biden’s American Rescue Plan dollars

Stock photo by Pexels

The passage of the American Rescue Plan brings more than $25 million in federal money to Vermonters. On Wednesday, Vermont Health Access officials explained how folks who buy health plans through the state’s health insurance marketplace could take advantage of it.

“This means a lot more financial help for a lot more people,” Seán Sheehan, senior policy and implementation analyst for the Department of Vermont Health Access, said in the first of six scheduled virtual town hall meetings.

Under the new legislation, Vermonters will be able to make changes to their health insurance plans anytime before Aug. 15. Members of Vermont Health Connect could change to a new insurance company, a new medal level (bronze, silver, gold, or platinum), or a new plan within the same company, Sheehan said. Such changes are typically only an option at the start of the year or in light of a major life event that impacts insurance, like getting married.

“While the American Rescue Plan wasn’t a life event in the normal sense for any of us, it does have an impact on when we can choose a new plan,” Sheehan said.

Wednesday’s event was the first in a series of six town halls that will be held throughout the summer and fall to help Vermonters navigate the impact of the new legislation and take advantage of potential savings on health insurance.

The American Rescue Plan has changed the way some insurance plans function, particularly the state silver plan. So Vermonters may be interested in switching plans to take advantage of benefits they weren’t eligible for previously. Vermont Health Connect has a plan comparison tool on its website to help members navigate which plan might be the best for them in light of the American Rescue Plan, officials said.

Even for members with no interest in changing plans, the American Rescue Plan will provide some financial relief especially for those with families.

Besides helping Vermonters navigate changes to their insurance, the state health department is also making a big push to spread the word about these changes. In the meeting Sheehan and colleague Zach Goss, a health care training and communication manager, encouraged residents to access an education toolkit and help inform neighbors and friends about the insurance changes.

“Vermont has one of the lowest uninsured rates in the country,” Sheehan said. “We want to build off that.”

The next town hall meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 28, at noon and will focus on insurance access for currently uninsured Vermonters.

