Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Town halls help residents navigate health insurance to take advantage of Biden’s American Rescue Plan dollars

By Grace Benninghoff
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRmnr_0arYXEJZ00
Stock photo by Pexels

The passage of the American Rescue Plan brings more than $25 million in federal money to Vermonters. On Wednesday, Vermont Health Access officials explained how folks who buy health plans through the state’s health insurance marketplace could take advantage of it.

“This means a lot more financial help for a lot more people,” Seán Sheehan, senior policy and implementation analyst for the Department of Vermont Health Access, said in the first of six scheduled virtual town hall meetings.

Under the new legislation, Vermonters will be able to make changes to their health insurance plans anytime before Aug. 15. Members of Vermont Health Connect could change to a new insurance company, a new medal level (bronze, silver, gold, or platinum), or a new plan within the same company, Sheehan said. Such changes are typically only an option at the start of the year or in light of a major life event that impacts insurance, like getting married.

“While the American Rescue Plan wasn’t a life event in the normal sense for any of us, it does have an impact on when we can choose a new plan,” Sheehan said.

Wednesday’s event was the first in a series of six town halls that will be held throughout the summer and fall to help Vermonters navigate the impact of the new legislation and take advantage of potential savings on health insurance.

The American Rescue Plan has changed the way some insurance plans function, particularly the state silver plan. So Vermonters may be interested in switching plans to take advantage of benefits they weren’t eligible for previously. Vermont Health Connect has a plan comparison tool on its website to help members navigate which plan might be the best for them in light of the American Rescue Plan, officials said.

Even for members with no interest in changing plans, the American Rescue Plan will provide some financial relief especially for those with families.

Besides helping Vermonters navigate changes to their insurance, the state health department is also making a big push to spread the word about these changes. In the meeting Sheehan and colleague Zach Goss, a health care training and communication manager, encouraged residents to access an education toolkit and help inform neighbors and friends about the insurance changes.

“Vermont has one of the lowest uninsured rates in the country,” Sheehan said. “We want to build off that.”

The next town hall meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 28, at noon and will focus on insurance access for currently uninsured Vermonters.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Town halls help residents navigate health insurance to take advantage of Biden’s American Rescue Plan dollars .

Comments / 0

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Health Department#Insurance Company#Pexels#Vermont Health Connect#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Can Biden's Plan to Remove Urban Highways Improve the Health of American Cities?

Mandela Parkway, a four-lane boulevard enhanced by a median with trees and a curving footpath, stretches along a 24-block section of West Oakland. It's the fruit of a grassroots neighborhood campaign to block reconstruction of an elevated freeway leveled by the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 and reimagine the thoroughfare to replace it.
EconomySummit Daily News

American Rescue Plan provides health insurance relief for Colroadans

When the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, it provided relief in a variety of different ways, including in regard to health insurance. Through the American Rescue Plan, people seeking health insurance and those who are already enrolled in a plan on Connect for Health Colorado will see new discounts on health insurance premiums, according to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s website.
Healthbenefitspro.com

Manage health plan costs: How an independent direct medical stop-loss insurer can help

The rising cost of providing health insurance continues to be a significant expense for employers. To better mitigate risks, manage costs and improve health outcomes, an increasing number of employers are choosing to self-fund their employee benefit health plans. The partners they choose for design, administration and stop-loss coverage to reimburse catastrophic claims are important decisions.
Income Taxazpbs.org

The American Rescue Plan’s expansion of child tax-credits

The American Rescue Plan’s expansion of child tax credits begins tomorrow with payments to an estimated 39-million families. We learned more about the tax credit – who it includes and how it’s distributed – from Tom Wheelwright, CPA, and CEO of WealthAbility. We started by asking who qualifies for the...
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Vermont Conversation: Will moving beyond fossil fuels help or hurt low-income Vermonters?

Can reducing reliance on fossil fuels benefit low-income people? For Jared Duval, the answer is personal. Duval, a ninth-generation Vermonter, grew up shivering around a propane stove in a small apartment because his single mother struggled to afford her heating bills. Duval’s father lived for a time in a tent behind a flea market in […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Will moving beyond fossil fuels help or hurt low-income Vermonters?.
HealthMilford Daily News

Baker: American Rescue Plan Act money could help in addiction fight

Gov. Charlie Baker has been ratcheting up the pressure on the Legislature to get around to putting the state's roughly $5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money to use and on Thursday called on lawmakers to spend some of the aid on addiction prevention and treatment. The comments came...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Posted by
The Savage Diary

Maricopa Co. officials' response to Auditors request for routers for ballot audit

In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors workingGetty images. As the contentious ballot audit of Maricopa County, Arizona's 2020 election results draws nearer to a finish, audit officials still haven't had access to the requested computer equipment that the auditors believe is essential to see to a complete review of the county's records.
Health Servicespharmacytimes.com

Navigating Patient Home Care During COVID-19 and Beyond

Home infusion of specialty medications was an outpatient service offered to patients before the pandemic started; however, with COVID-19, home infusion became more important than ever. The word “home” took on new meaning last year as we navigated the changes and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer people seeking outpatient...
Healthcarolinajournal.com

Bullying, scare tactics have no place in N.C. health care policy

We expect health care providers to focus on improving people’s lives. It’s bad news when government rules prompt those providers to shift their focus away from helping people. It’s especially bad when government encourages health care providers to act more like bullies than healers. But that’s exactly what can happen...
California Statehealthleadersmedia.com

California Makes It Easier for Low-Income Residents to Get and Keep Free Health Coverage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Getting clean drinking water cost Ignacio Padilla his health insurance. The World War II veteran needed to repay the loan for the water pump installed on his 1-acre property in rural Tulare County, the only source of water to his mobile home. He carefully socked away a few thousand dollars so he could make the payoff — only to find that those savings put him over the asset threshold to remain on Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program for low-income people. He was booted from the health insurance program in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy