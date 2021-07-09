Cancel
Second-Year Surge: Clark Phillips III primed for a big jump

By Steve Bartle
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah is in the middle of its summer strength and conditioning program, and the Utes are looking to make strides as one of the top contending teams in the Pac-12. This progress is incredibly important for one group of players in particular: the second-year guys. Especially in 2021, without the benefit of a full offseason program last year due to COVID-19, the second-year players have a chance to make a serious jump.

