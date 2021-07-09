INTERVIEW: Go deeper with ‘Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It’ on discovery+

The Conjuring movies have been a huge success for Hollywood, spawning spinoff flicks and an interconnected universe of characters, ghosts and monsters. Whether it’s demented dolls or haunted nuns, the creatures of The Conjuring Universe are mega movie stars that bring in boffo box office dollars. The latest Conjuring movie is subtitled The Devil Made Me Do It, and it depicts yet another supernatural case investigated by the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren.