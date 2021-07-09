Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Nationwide inflation rates put pressure on local food banks

By Edie Frederick
audacy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area food banks are battling to survive amid widespread inflation in the United States. Other businesses have combated the inflation with increased costs, but food banks are unable to follow suit as thousands rely on them for free or low-cost meals. Angela Wirch, the Director of Food Sourcing and...

www.audacy.com

Related
Watertown, NYinformnny.com

Local food banks receive portion of $125K raised by Price Chopper/Market32 campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Two local food banks benefited from Price Chopper/Market 32’s two month long ‘Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise’ campaign. The campaign was created by the American Diary Association and encouraged Price Chopper customers to round up their totals at the register. In total the campaign raised $125,495.74 for food banks across the region.
Charitiesbentonrea.org

Benton REA Donates $15K to Local Food Banks

Fifteen thousand dollars is helping feed local families thanks to Benton REA and matching funds from CoBank, one of the utility’s lenders. Benton REA received a $7,500 matching grant from the CoBank Sharing Success program. Together, the $15,000 donation will help families through three organizations within the Benton REA member service area.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Cultivating fresh local food

These aren’t the types of vegetables your parents nagged you about finishing when you grew up. Produce harvested by The Villages Grown, The Villages’ farm-to-table initiative, packs a strong flavor that’s owed to its freshness. “So many people have said they don’t like vegetables,” said Jennifer Waxman, The Villages Grown’s...
hannapub.com

Local grocery customers raise $109k for Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

Customers and members at Walmart and Sam’s Club and elsewhere raised some $109,000 for the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana earlier this year. Each year, Walmart and Sam’s Club host a Spark Change campaign to benefit Feeding America. The campaign raised some $26 million nationwide to help 200 food banks across the country.
counton2.com

Nationwide supply shortages causing high grocery, food prices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nationwide supply-chain issues are causing prices to go up on kitchen staples, and Lowcountry restaurants are feeling the impact. According to Charleston Southern University economics professor Arnold Hite, the math is simple: increased demand + decreased supply = higher prices. As more people get back to normal...
CharitiesWadena Pioneer Journal

Local hunger campaign raises nearly $34,000 for North Country Food Bank

The people of northwest and west-central Minnesota helped to raise $33,965.13 for local families in need through Walmart and Sam’s Club’s "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign. The campaign is in its eighth year, and included customers and 27 participating suppliers to help fight hunger and feed hope, according to a...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Local food bank to hold water distribution

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Regional Food Bank still plans to hand out bottles of water to community members. Their distribution was originally set for Wednesday but instead got pushed to Thursday. The distribution will be at 2802 Anna Avenue starting at 8 a.m. The limit is two cases...
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Food Bank of Contra Costa, Solano granted $250,000 to local nonprofits

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano recently distributed $250,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations that will help fight hunger in the community. The Food Bank offers enhancement grants to its partner agencies, a group of more than 250 nonprofits that receive food and support from the Food Bank, to expand their capacity and further support local communities. Since 2010, the Food Bank has distributed $725,000 in grants to local nonprofits.
Charitieswcexaminer.com

Claverack gifts food bank

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative and CoBank have teamed up to award $5,000 to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank to assist the organization with food transportation costs.
Posted by
Appeal-Democrat

Supporting local food banks, pantries

Through the end of July, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is hosting a “Cash for Food” drive to raise funds to purchase nutritious food for local pantries and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank. Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said because many local residents frequent food banks and pantries to supplement...
AdvocacyWTOP

Staggering increase in food insecurity leads advocates to focus on root causes

With the pandemic forcing many families to rely on food banks for assistance, a nonprofit called WhyHunger has been addressing the root cause of food insecurity nationwide. Alison Meares Cohen, WhyHunger’s senior director of programs, said the need skyrocketed from an estimated 36 million people at the start of the pandemic to about 50 million at its height.
Grocery & Supermaketdrugstorenews.com

Dollar General to help tackle food insecurity

Dollar General is looking to address the issue of food insecurity in the communities it serves through a partnership with Feeding America. The operational partnership includes a $1 million donation to the organization that will be used to provide access to food resources across rural and underserved communities. “Food insecurity...
Charitiesnycfoodpolicy.org

“Find Food Support” Provides Resources for Food-Insecure Americans

Overview: Google recently launched a new search tool to help Americans find free food support in their communities. Program goals: To help hungry Americans find local food assistance programs. How it works: Find Food Support is a website using a Google Maps tool to help individuals locate sources of free...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank accepting local produce

Local gardeners can now donate produce at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. Fruit and vegetable donations can be dropped off between 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, except on holidays. Individuals can park by the garage entrance on the south end of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank building, where a volunteer will meet them and take the donated produce.
Sahuarita, AZsahuaritasun.com

Local food banks see explosion of need in 2020

It was too much too soon. For “Lori,” life’s milestones came early and were overwhelming. She didn’t make it beyond high school before giving birth to two daughters, and has struggled to just keep up. Even basic needs felt beyond her control, she said. Two decades later, the girls are...
Westfield, NJgoleader.com

Local Businesses Feel Effects of Nationwide Worker Shortage

AREA — For many Americans, the arrival of summer and the increase of vaccinations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic would usher in a return to normalcy. With the world beginning to open back up, many small business owners like Vincent Corso and his wife, Danielle Corso, of Westfield, thought the worst was behind them. The local owners and operators of Two Maids and a Mop, which offers commercial and residential cleaning throughout the greater Westfield area, the Corsos fought through and survived the pandemic — with their business and its employees deemed essential workers. But fast forward to summer 2021, and the couple and their business are fighting for survival. And it is not because of a lack of potential clients, but a shortage of employees needed to fill their ranks and meet the increased customer demand in a post-lockdown world.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Co-op assisting local food banks

MARQUETTE –The Marquette Food Co-op will collect funds in July to assist local food banks through its Round Up at the Register program. Cashiers will be asking customers to round their shopping total to the nearest dollar — or more — when they check out with their groceries. All funds collected will be used to purchase items specifically requested by local food banks — St. Vincent de Paul (Marquette, Gwinn, and Ishpeming locations), The NMU Food Pantry, and The Salvation Army (Marquette and Ishpeming locations). Food banks are more important than ever. As the aftereffects of the pandemic continue to reverberate through the nation, families are feeling the pinch and the number of people eligible for assistance is growing. Additional stress is added during summer months when children aren’t receiving meals at school. For these families, food banks are essential to get through tough times.

