Nationwide inflation rates put pressure on local food banks

AREA — For many Americans, the arrival of summer and the increase of vaccinations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic would usher in a return to normalcy. With the world beginning to open back up, many small business owners like Vincent Corso and his wife, Danielle Corso, of Westfield, thought the worst was behind them. The local owners and operators of Two Maids and a Mop, which offers commercial and residential cleaning throughout the greater Westfield area, the Corsos fought through and survived the pandemic — with their business and its employees deemed essential workers. But fast forward to summer 2021, and the couple and their business are fighting for survival. And it is not because of a lack of potential clients, but a shortage of employees needed to fill their ranks and meet the increased customer demand in a post-lockdown world.