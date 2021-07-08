Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe now has two main avenues of storytelling: major blockbuster films like Black Widow (now in theaters) and the new Marvel Disney+ series like WandaVision and Loki that have launched in 2021 and quickly taken hold of the entertainment zeitgeist. However, how does Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige determine which MCU characters get films, and which are ripe for their own series on Disney+? In a new interview, Feige addresses that very question, giving Marvel fans a bit (just a bit!) more insight into which characters end up on the big screen or small screen, and why: