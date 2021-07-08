Cancel
Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

By Claire Epting
94.1 KRNA
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel head Kevin Feige has revealed that MCU actors will no longer be held in multi-movie contracts moving forward. As the MCU was in its formative years, Feige turned heads with his massive contract offerings to actors — Samuel L. Jackson was signed on for nine Nick Fury appearances at once. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, those days of a long-standing franchise deal may not be the norm anymore.

Cedar Rapids, IA
