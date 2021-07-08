Folk Festival going virtual again

For the 42nd year, the Door County Folk Festival invites you to hang out with other folk fans and educate yourself at their 2021 virtual festival. The folk music celebration was originally held in Sister Bay and has since expanded to Ephraim and Baileys Harbor. While the festival is going online this year, you won’t have to worry about the quality of workshop teachers dipping. Via zoom, teachers come from Greece, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Brazil, and other countries around the world, as well as the United States.