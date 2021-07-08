James Earl Bradley III

Jim Bradley III, 45 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly at his residence . He is the son of Jim Bradley and Sherry Maxwell Bradley. Jim loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, James Bradley IV and Paige Bradley, whom he loved very much; brother, Jared Bradley, sister-in-law, Marla Bradley; nephew, Clay Bradley; niece, Cassidy Bradley, who brought joy and laughter to his life; several aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.