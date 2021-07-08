Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zanesville, OH

James Earl Bradley III

By Delong-Baker Lanning
WHIZ
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Bradley III, 45 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly at his residence . He is the son of Jim Bradley and Sherry Maxwell Bradley. Jim loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, James Bradley IV and Paige Bradley, whom he loved very much; brother, Jared Bradley, sister-in-law, Marla Bradley; nephew, Clay Bradley; niece, Cassidy Bradley, who brought joy and laughter to his life; several aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Zanesville, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earl Bradley#The American Legion#Delong Baker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Sweden's women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - A pair of goals from Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius spelled catastrophe for the United States on Wednesday, as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their Tokyo 2020 debut. Fifth-ranked Sweden put the pressure on almost immediately with three shots in the first eight minutes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy