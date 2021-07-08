Cancel
Rainout gives Mets' Brandon Nimmo extra day to rest 'sore' shoulder

New Jersey Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The silver lining of Thursday’s Mets rainout is that Brandon Nimmo may not have to miss a game. The center fielder sat out two months with a bone bruise in his left index finger and started five in a row after returning from the injured list on July 3.

Related
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBYardbarker

Three trades that could make New York Mets a World Series contender

The MLB trade deadline is approaching and the New York Mets keep playing well despite myriad injuries. But for this team to take the next step, becoming a World Series contender, moves need to be made in July. New York’s rotation was expected to be its greatest strength this season,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Time for J.D. Davis to write his future in Flushing

The injury to Francisco Lindor is devastating for the New York Mets. Despite not hitting up to his own expectations so far, he brought so much other value to this team. He’s been a terrific fielder at shortstop, undoubtedly one of the best in baseball. Even when he isn’t hitting, he’s still saving runs and essentially whole games with his slick glove. Mets fans got a reality check of how truly valuable he’s been in the first two innings of Monday’s game in Cincinnati.
MLBYardbarker

Notebook: Mets-Pirates Rained Out, Nimmo Dealing With Shoulder Soreness, Stock Optioned To Syracuse

In the words of the great DJ Khaled in reference to all the postponed Mets games this season: "Anotha one." The Mets suffered their second postponement in the last three days and third in the past week due to heavy rain storms and flooding. And they will now be forced to play their 10th doubleheader of the season, as well as four games in three days against the Pirates over the weekend.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Nimmo leading off for Mets on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nimmo will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus right-hander J.T. Brubaker and the Pirates. Kevin Pillar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nimmo for 10.5 FanDuel points...
MLBaudacy.com

WATCH: Brandon Nimmo continues stellar play with home run robbery

Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters before Saturday’s game that Brandon Nimmo was playing the best center field of his career, both in the minors and majors. Nimmo made his skipper look like a prophet once Saturday’s game against the Pirates got underway. With two outs in the top of...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Fades late against Mets

Woodruff (7-4) took the loss Monday as the Brewers were downed 4-2 by the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out six. The score was tied 1-1 heading into the seventh inning, but Woodruff hit a wall -- four of the first five Mets who came to the plate in the frame reached base, chasing the right-hander from the game. Woodruff has given up more than three runs in a start only twice this season, but both have come in his last four outings. He still sports a stellar 2.10 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 125:25 K:BB through 107.1 innings, and the 28-year-old lines up for one more turn through the rotation before the All-Star break, at home against the Reds this weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Plates two, scores twice in win

Nimmo (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-4 win over Pittsburgh. Nimmo was set to rest Thursday, but rain postponed the contest. He was good to go Friday, and he was able to make a solid impact from the leadoff spot. The outfielder is 5-for-12 with three doubles in his last four games. He's slashing .337/.430/.457 with one home run, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and eight doubles through 108 plate appearances overall.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Mets' Taijuan Walker makes All-Star Game debut

Taijuan Walker made an appearance in the All-Star Game Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver as the sole representative of the NL East division-leading Mets. Walker threw 20 pitches in his one inning of work, striking out a batter and allowing a run on a solo home run in the American League's 5-2 win over the National League.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Not in Thursday's lineup

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates. Nimmo was on the bench for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Milwaukee and finds himself on the bench again Thursday. Kevin Pillar will receive another start in center field in his place.
MLBNew York Post

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo feeling ‘very good’ after injury scare

Prior to postponing the start of their series against the Pirates on Thursday night, the Mets announced that Brandon Nimmo would not be in the lineup. The center fielder’s left shoulder was sore following a diving catch in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Milwaukee. He was on the bench to begin Game 2, but entered late as a pinch hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On bench for Game 2

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers. Nimmo hit leadoff in the matinee and went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two strikeouts, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap with lefty Brett Anderson starting for Milwaukee. Kevin Pillar will patrol center field in his place.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jerad Eickhoff: Gives up pair of homers

Eickhoff allowed two runs on six hits in 2.2 innings versus Pittsburgh on Sunday. He struck out none and did not factor in the decision. Eickhoff served as the primary pitcher behind opener Aaron Loup in Sunday's contest. There was little trouble for Eickhoff in his first two innings, but Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez each took him deep for solo home runs in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old right-hander has allowed seven runs in 12.2 innings this season, with two of his three major-league appearances coming as a starter.

