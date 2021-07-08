Rainout gives Mets' Brandon Nimmo extra day to rest 'sore' shoulder

Woodruff (7-4) took the loss Monday as the Brewers were downed 4-2 by the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out six. The score was tied 1-1 heading into the seventh inning, but Woodruff hit a wall -- four of the first five Mets who came to the plate in the frame reached base, chasing the right-hander from the game. Woodruff has given up more than three runs in a start only twice this season, but both have come in his last four outings. He still sports a stellar 2.10 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 125:25 K:BB through 107.1 innings, and the 28-year-old lines up for one more turn through the rotation before the All-Star break, at home against the Reds this weekend.