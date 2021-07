The Yankees' offensive struggles have frustrated the team and fans alike through much of the 2021 season. A core of players that has finished either first or second in the league in runs scored every season since 2017 has struggled to keep pace with their American League East counterparts. Searching for a spark of energy the team saw Luke Voit homer on the first pitch he saw Tuesday night and add a walk-off double to cap off his second game back. With a proven ability to carry the team for weeks at a time the impact of his bat is just the spark that the Yankees need heading into the summer.