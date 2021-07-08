Cancel
Congress & Courts

Ducey appoints new Arizona Supreme Court justice

By Cole Lauterbach
Eastern Arizona Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Kathryn Hackett King to the Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday. King, who served as deputy general counsel to Ducey from 2015 to 2017, is a member of the state Board of Regents. She is the fifth woman in Arizona history to...

