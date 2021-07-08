Ashland beaches closed to swimmers

Two Ashland beaches have been closed and a third is posted with advisories due to high levels of bacteria in the water. Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Sara Hudson said both beaches at Maslowski Park have been closed to swimming, as has the Kreher Park Beach. An advisory at the Bayview Park Beach has been posted due to high E. coli bacteria levels detective in water. Signs will remain posted at all three beaches until bacterial levels read below appropriate levels.