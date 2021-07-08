James Allen List, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home following a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Church. The family will be present from 4 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to Mass on Friday. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jim’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.