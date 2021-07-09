Cancel
Too precious! Bindi Irwin dotes on her three-month-old daughter Grace Warrior and poses up with their pet pooch Piggy in a sweet photograph as she returns to social media

By Abi Moustafa
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Grace Warrior, three months ago.

And on Wednesday, a casually dressed Bindi, 22, doted on their tiny tot in a sweet new photograph.

The Wildlife Warrior can be seen holding her daughter as they cuddled their pet pooch, Piggy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4F39_0arYUVtd00
Puppy love! On Wednesday, Bindi Irwin shared a sweet picture alongside her three-month-old daughter Grace Warrior and their pet pooch, Piggy

'Hi baby hoooman sister and sweet mama. I love you both so much. — Piggy,' the photo was captioned on their pet's Instagram page Stella & Piggy.

The adorable post comes after the proud mum took a short break from social media to focus her energies on baby Grace.

Earlier this week, Bindi returned to Instagram and appeared to be doing just that when she was seen singing a nursery rhyme about US states to the cherubic infant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkKts_0arYUVtd00
So sweet: The adorable post comes after the proud mum took a short break from social media to focus her energies on baby Grace. Earlier this week, Bindi returned to Instagram and appeared to be doing just that when she was seen singing a nursery rhyme about US states to the cherubic infant

In a clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday by husband Chandler, Bindi is seen happily belting out the adorable tune.

Grace smiled and laughed as Bindi alphabetically read out the names while playing with her arms, with the tot clearly enjoying it.

'Our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad's home country from her beautiful mama,' Chandler wrote under the clip.

He then made a joke about Bindi missing New Hampshire, due to Grace's lovely laugh distracting her during the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267oxg_0arYUVtd00
Playful: Grace smiled and laughed as Bindi alphabetically read out the names while playing with her arms

'P.S. Bindi wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire! Grace's laugh was too adorable to remember every state!'

Bindi resurfaced on Instagram after exposing her highly publicised rift with grandfather Bob Irwin Snr.

Last month, Bindi made headlines when she spoke about her strained relationship with Bob, 82, in a scathing Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcdH8_0arYUVtd00
Feud: Last month Bindi made headlines after she posted a scathing Facebook comment about her strained relationship with Bob (pictured in October 2016), claiming the 82-year-old conservationist - who founded the family business Australia Zoo in 1970 - had 'never said a single kind word' to her and even 'returned gifts' she'd sent him

She claimed he has shown 'no interest in spending time with me or my family'.

While Bob has yet to publicly respond to the accusations, members of his inner circle did fire back at Bindi.

Bethany Wheeler, another granddaughter of Bob's by marriage, declared on Facebook: 'The time has come to speak up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078Ghd_0arYUVtd00
Breaking her silence: Bethany Wheeler (second from left), another granddaughter of Bob's (left) by marriage, declared on Facebook: 'The time has come to speak up... We have all felt sick reading [this] for too long.' Pictured: Ms Wheeler at her wedding to husband Wayne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IIKA_0arYUVtd00
New addition: Bindi and husband Chandler announced their daughter's birth on March 26

'I read some absolutely appalling comments by Bindi today! Feel free to share this post (I will make it public) as we have all been silent... for too long,' she wrote.

On June 21, Bindi shared a photo on Instagram of herself cuddling Grace and said she was 'working hard' to protect her mental health.

She wrote: 'Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family.

'I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media,' as part of her statement.

Bindi and husband Chandler announced their daughter's birth on March 26, just one day after she was born on their first wedding anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVxJE_0arYUVtd00
Wildlife Warriors: In the years since Steve's death, the Irwin family - including Robert's sister, Bindi, and his mother, Terri - have continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo

