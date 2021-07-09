Cancel
Linda Lusardi slams government for 'premature' lifting of pandemic restrictions after being hospitalised with coronavirus last year

By Lydia Spencer-elliott For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Linda Lusard has slammed the government for 'premature' lifting of pandemic restrictions on the 19th July, after she hospitalised with COVID-19 in March 2020.

The former glamour model, 62, encouraged Prime Minister to 'keep the brakes on', as the country eases out of lockdown later this month.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio, she said: 'I do think that we should be opening up, but I think we should keep the masks on, if we can. Because that's no real trouble to anyone, is it really?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDvia_0arYUU0u00
'I think we should keep the masks on': Linda Lusardi slammed the government on Thursday for 'premature' lifting of pandemic restrictions on the 19th July

The Page 3 legend continued: 'Public transport, absolutely one hundred per cent. Especially in the underground. I think we should be wearing them [masks]

'Even if it just stops you getting the usual cold every Christmas it's worth it.

Taking umbrage with politicians downplaying the severity of the situation, Linda said: 'They say things like, 'We will only get 17 deaths a day and we'll only get this.' I think that's a lot for something that we could stop, you know, those 17 dying, if we took a few more precautions.

'I think life is too precious to just say, you know, well the numbers have gone down. But there's still people dying,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYRmU_0arYUU0u00
'Life is too precious': The model was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March and barely survived her battle with the virus

Linda continued: 'For the sake of going to the pub and having a drink, when you can go in your garden and have a drink with friends. You know, you might save more lives if you just keep this sort of calmed down for a bit.

And the model didn't have much faith in Boris Johnson: 'I think he's going to let it all go and it's going to peak again.

'And I just hope that he doesn't try and lock us all down again. That's the last thing we want isn't it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vYhS_0arYUU0u00
'There's still people dying': Linda was unimpressed with the government's blasé response to ongoing deaths from COVID-19 (pictured with her husband Sam Kane) 

It comes after Linda revealed earlier this year that she could 'feel her organs failing' and her 'body dying' during her battle with coronavirus.

Linda was hospitalised in March alongside husband Sam Kane, 51, after contracting the virus, which left her at 'death's door.'

Speaking to talkRADIO, the star, who has now recovered and is back home with her family, said she felt like she wanted to die due to the severity of her condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cie1d_0arYUU0u00
Heartbreak: It comes after Linda revealed that she could 'feel her organs failing' and her 'body dying' during her battle with coronavirus  (pictured on Good Morning Britain in May )

She said: 'You get in a mindset where you almost want to go because it's so uncomfortable and painful and you feel so bad.

'I said to the ambulance lady, if you don't take me in I'm going to die in this bed. I knew I would.

'I think I probably had another 24 hours, 48 hours maybe, and I would have gone because I felt like my body was dying.

'It's nothing you can explain to people because unless you've been there, you think, 'how could you know that', but you can almost feel your organs failing.

'You just lie back and think , 'I have to give in, I give in, you're going to take me'.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siaG5_0arYUU0u00
She said: 'You get in a mindset where you almost want to go because it's so uncomfortable and painful and you feel so bad' (pictured 2019)

'I said to one of the young doctors, ''Am I going to pull through this?'. He said, 'You're 61, we don't know what we're dealing with here.'

'So I texted Sam, who was in another part of the hospital and said, 'I don't know if I'm going to make it, can you come up.'

Saying that a nurse 'took pity' on them by giving Sam a gown and mask and allowing him to visit her, she went on: 'He gave me a pep talk about staying positive and 'get back for the kids, you can't leave us'.

'It was very traumatic. Then he was taken out and the next day he went home.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QO03i_0arYUU0u00
'I texted Sam, who was in another part of the hospital and said, 'I don't know if I'm going to make it, can you come up':  Linda was getting ready to say her final goodbyes

