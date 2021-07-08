Cancel
Norwich, CT

Norwich tax auction yields $486,786 in payments to cover back taxes owed

By Claire Bessette
The Day
Norwich — The city stands to recover nearly $500,000 in back taxes owed the city based on the results of a tax auction of 17 properties Wednesday, the first such auction sale in several years.

At Wednesday’s auction, 28 bidders registered for the chance to bid on residential houses, mobile homes and vacant lots offered for sale. Competitive bidding on some properties drove the auction price well above the amount owed to the city, although Norwich would not receive those windfalls, city Tax Collector Karlene Deal said.

“While we would have preferred not to sell anyone’s home, our office also has a responsibility to collect as much as possible to keep the mill rate as low as we can,” Deal said. “There are many people struggling in Norwich to pay their bills. If we have a higher collection rate, the cost of living would be easier for them.”

A 2½-story, two-family house at 102 Golden St. attracted competitive bidding, with the highest bid submitted totaling $115,000 — well above the $75,818 owed to the city in back taxes. The same bidder submitted the top price of $101,000 for a single-story ranch at 13 Ford Ave. The city was owed $71,100 in back taxes for the property.

Another bidder offered the top bid of $100,000 for a condominium at 270 Laura Blvd., while the city was owed $36,636 on the condo.

Identity of the bidders was not available.

The combined total bid for the 17 properties was $805,000, but the city would receive only the combined total of $486,786 to cover back taxes and legal fees, Deal said.

Attorney Adam J. Cohen, the city’s attorney for the auction, said bidders do not become official until they submit the full amount of the bid for the property, which is due within five days of the auction. He plans to post the bid results on the website CTtaxsales.com next week.

The sales do not become final for six months, allowing time for the former owners to pay off the taxes owed. If that happens, the top bidder is reimbursed the entire amount bid, he said.

Cohen said under state law, if the bid exceeds the amount owed to the city in taxes and legal fees, the excess is placed in an account for six months to allow other lienholders to claim any amount owed by the previous owner, who then could receive the remainder. If no one places claims on the excess money, he said, the state keeps the money.

Deal said eight properties sold for at least the amount owed to the city, while six homes and four mobile homes sold for approximately half what was owed. Three properties were not sold and are available for sale.

“Something is better than nothing,” Deal said of bids for less than what was owed. “If these properties are in new hands, we are much more likely to have some payment now and future bills paid as well.”

